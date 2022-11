Just over 55% of registered voters turned out during early voting and at the polls on Election Day and the lone contested local race is headed for a runoff next month.

In the Special Election to fill the unexpired term of former Probate Judge Tony Brazier, interim Judge Shayne Green received the most votes, but did not obtain the required amount of 50 percent plus one to avoid a runoff with attorney Robert “Bobby” Brooks.

The runoff election will be held on December 6.