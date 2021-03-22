Polk Medical Center Providing COVID-19 Vaccine

MEDIA RELEASE –

Polk Medical Center is administering the COVID-19 vaccine to those who meet the Georgia Department of Public Health guidelines. To date, the hospital has provided more than 1,100 vaccines.

The shots are being given through an appointment-only process. To make an appointment, call 770.749.4125. Shots are available on Tuesdays and Fridays from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

When you call, a screener will get your contact information and will ask you some questions to make sure you are eligible now to receive the vaccine. Currently Polk Medical Center is providing the Pfizer vaccine. An appointment for the second dose will be provided when you receive your first shot.

Visit the Georgia Department of Public Health at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine-eligibility to determine if you can get the shot now.