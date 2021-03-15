Inmate at Polk County Jail found dead in cell, investigation underway

From Polk County Sheriff Johnny Moats –

An inmate housed at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was pronounced deceased in the early morning hours of March 15, 2021. The inmate, Douglas Colvin, was a 60-year-old male being housed for Failure to Appear and Violation of Probation.

At approximately 0500 hours, an inmate worker notified Central Control that Mr. Colvin, who was also an inmate worker, was dead in his cell. Jail Deputies quickly responded to the scene where they found Mr. Colvin in his cell. The Jail Deputies were unable to find a pulse or verify any signs of life from Mr. Colvin.

EMS and the Coroner’s Office were notified and responded to the jail.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations has been called to investigate the in-custody death. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a parallel investigation into the incident as well.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Mr. Colvin.