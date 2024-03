Qualifying Week wraps up at Georgia Capitol ATLANTA – Every member of Georgia’s congressional delegation running for reelection this year will face at least one opponent. But as Qualifying Week at the state Capitol ended on Friday, the most interesting congressional race will be for the only open seat in the 14-member delegation. With U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-West Point, leaving office, […]

Two Georgia House members announce plans to leave office State Rep. David Knight ATLANTA – Two veteran members of the Georgia House of Representatives announced Friday that they won’t seek reelection this year. Reps. David Knight, R-Griffin, and Gregg Kinnard, D-Lawrenceville, addressed their colleagues from the House floor on the final day of Qualifying Week for legislative candidates. Knight, now serving in his 20th […]

Rivian pauses construction of Georgia EV plant ATLANTA – Electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian will delay indefinitely plans to build a $5 billion EV plant east of Atlanta, the company announced Thursday. Instead, Rivian initially will begin building its new R2 midsize SUV model at its plant in Normal, Ill. “Rivian’s Georgia plant remains an extremely important part of its strategy to scale […]

Pay raises for teachers, state workers sail through Georgia House ATLANTA – The Georgia House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a $36.1 billion fiscal 2025 state budget Thursday with generous raises for teachers and state employees made possible by a huge surplus. “This is an awesome budget that addresses the needs of every Georgian from all walks of life,” House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington, said following […]

Georgia jobless rate down for first time in more than a year Georgia Commissioner of Labor Bruce Thompson ATLANTA – Georgia’s unemployment rate declined in January for the first time in more than a year, the state Department of Labor reported Thursday. The jobless rate of 3.1% was down from 3.2%, a rate that held steady throughout 2023. “With low unemployment and a competitive job market, Georgia’s […]

PSC elections postponed again by court case ATLANTA – There will be no Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) elections this year because a lawsuit challenging the system the state uses to elect commissioners is still pending, the secretary of state’s office announced Wednesday. The 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled last November that the five-member PSC may continue holding elections statewide […]

Defense lawyer in Trump case defends bid to disqualify Fulton D.A. Willis Ashleigh Merchant ATLANTA – A defense lawyer in the Fulton County election interference case against former President Donald Trump Wednesday outlined her reasons for seeking to disqualify Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis. Ashleigh Merchant, who represents co-defendant Michael Roman in the racketeering case against Trump, told a state Senate committee Willis never would have been […]

All but one of Georgia’s congressional incumbents seeking reelection ATLANTA – The four members of Georgia’s congressional delegation who didn’t sign up to run for reelection at the start of Qualifying Week on Monday traveled to the state Capitol Tuesday to qualify for another term. Republican U.S. Reps. Buddy Carter of Savannah, Andrew Clyde of Athens, Mike Collins of Jackson, and Marjorie Taylor Greene […]

Georgia House panel OKs ’25 state budget State Rep. Matt Hatchett ATLANTA – Georgia House budget writers approved a $36.1 billion fiscal 2025 state budget Tuesday that includes pay raises for teachers, state and university system employees and judges. The House Appropriations Committee signed off on most of the spending recommendations Gov. Brian Kemp presented to the General Assembly in January, including […]