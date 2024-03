Lawyers deliver final arguments on motion to disqualify Willis from Trump case Fani Willis ATLANTA – Lawyers for former President Donald Trump and several co-defendants in the Georgia election interference case asked a judge Friday to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the case. During a three-hour hearing, defense lawyers argued Willis is guilty of a conflict of interest for benefiting financially from her romantic […]

Crossover Day yields mix of survivors, casualties ATLANTA – Crossover Day has come and gone in the General Assembly this year, with some bills making the deadline to remain eligible for passage in 2024 and others falling by the wayside. Significant progress has been made on sports betting and reforming Georgia’s Certificate of Need (CON) law governing hospital construction. Lawmakers have taken […]

State Senate passes bill aimed at American Library Association ATLANTA – The Republican-controlled Georgia Senate has passed legislation that would prohibit city, county, and regional libraries from using either tax dollars or private funds on any materials offered by the American Library Association (ALA). Senate Bill 390 cleared the upper chamber in the General Assembly 33-20 along party lines Thursday on Crossover Day, the […]

State Senate passes controversial religious freedom bill State Sen. Ed Setzler ATLANTA – The state Senate’s Republican majority passed a religious freedom bill Thursday, resurrecting an issue that roiled the General Assembly eight years ago. Under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA), which passed 33-19 along party lines, the state and local governments would not be permitted to “substantially burden” an individual’s […]

Georgia House targets illegal immigrants after Athens murder State Rep. Houston Gaines ATLANTA – Legislation requiring local law enforcement agencies to comply with a 2006 state law aimed at illegal immigration cleared the Republican-controlled Georgia House Thursday. House Bill 1105, which passed 97-74 primarily along party lines, comes on the heels of last week’s murder of Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student, on […]

Legislation limiting film tax credit clears Georgia House ATLANTA – The state House of Representatives passed legislation Thursday that would put new restrictions on Georgia’s generous film tax credit. House Bill 1180, which passed 131-34, would require film production companies to meet at least four of 10 criteria to qualify for an additional 10% income tax credit on top of the 20% base […]

Kemp signs midyear budget ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp signed a record $37.9 billion fiscal 2024 midyear budget Thursday that includes $5.5 billion in new spending. “This is a very, very good budget,” House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington, said during a signing ceremony at the state Capitol. “It reflects the shared priorities of both (legislative) chambers.” The midyear budget, […]

Murder of nursing student prompts crackdown on illegal immigrants State Rep. Jesse Petrea ATLANTA – Georgia lawmakers are expected to pass legislation this week targeting illegal immigration following the arrest of a Venezuelan man in the U.S. illegally for the murder of an Augusta University nursing student in Athens. A law aimed at “sanctuary cities” – where law enforcement authorities do not seek to […]

Georgia House passes bill suspending tax exemption for data centers ATLANTA – The Georgia House of Representatives has passed a bill that would call a temporary halt to a sales tax exemption the state has been using since 2018 to attract huge high-tech data centers. House Bill 1192, which passed 96-71, would suspend the exemptions for two years while a newly formed commission studies the […]