Police: Two teens arrested for alleged sexual assault in Taylorsville

MEDIA RELEASE

On Monday July 23, 2018, the Polk County Police Department was notified of a possible sexual assault that occurred in the early morning hours of July 22, 2018.

It was reported that the assault occurred at a residence on Hillscreek road in Taylorsville. The victim is a 16 year old female juvenile. During the investigation, two suspects were identified and interviewed.

Warrants were taken for one 16 year old juvenile male of a Cedartown address for Rape and Aggravated Sodomy. He is being charged as an adult.

This juvenile voluntary turned himself in and was booked into the Polk County Jail on Tuesday July 24, 2018 and then transported to the Rome Youth Detention Center.

Warrants were also taken for 19 year old Travis Hardy of a Rockmart address for Rape, Aggravated Sodomy and Sexual Battery.

Mr. Hardy was scheduled to turn himself in to Law Enforcement Officials Wednesday.

The investigation is still on going.