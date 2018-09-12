Decatur man shot twice in Rockmart, drives to parking lot for assistance

An Atlanta area man was reportedly shot and drove to a Rockmart grocery store to seek assistance was taken to the hospital Saturday evening.

According to Polk County Police reports, 50-year-old Mallory McClarity of a Decatur, GA address was at a Pine Mountain Street address at around 7:45 p.m. when an unknown person reportedly shot McClarity at least twice.

McClarity is said to be recovering from his wounds in an area hospital, though no specific information regarding his condition was available.

Police reports indicate that McClarity was shot in the right forearm and the left torso.

He attempted to drive himself in a white pickup to the hospital, but called 911 to meet him at Triangle Foods on Nathan Dean Parkway in Rockmart.