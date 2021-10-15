Police: Help wanted in finding suspects in Wednesday evening shooting incident

From Polk Today

No one was hurt, but Polk County Police investigators are asking for the public’s help after a Wednesday evening shooting incident saw two teens fired upon while walking down the road by two men in a vehicle.

Per a release this evening from the PCPD, a 17-year-old male and a 15-year-old female and Rockmart High student were walking down Old Vinson Mountain Road in Rockmart when a black Infiniti Qx50 pulled by the pair and fired several shots.

Police reported that their investigation found that the male teen had a handgun and returned fire, then fled into the woods after. No one was injured in the incident.

