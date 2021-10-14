DTF: Selling of THC gummies, vapes lead to 11 arrests

MEDIA RELEASE:

The Polk County Drug Task Force arrested 11 people after an investigation revealed that THC gummy “candy” and THC vapes were being sold at three Cedartown convenience store locations.

The investigation and arrests came after school administrators and local parents expressed concern to DTF agents that several students had appeared intoxicated while at school. The children, who were incoherent and transported to the hospital, were middle school and high school students.

The Polk DTF launched an investigation and discovered three local convenience stores were illegally selling gummies and vapes containing THC. These stores include American Dream Convenience, 1006 North Main Street; Sunoco at 731 North Main and Chevron at 101 North Main.

The seizure and recovery of large amounts of THC Delta 8 and Delta 10 (gummies and vapes) schedule I drugs, U.S. currency and the arrests took place on Oct. 12.

The Polk County Drug Task Force encourages anyone with drug related information to please contact the Polk County Drug Task Force at (678) 901-4644 or via email at pcdtf@polkga.org. All information will be held in confidence and will be taken seriously.

Due to the combined efforts of the Polk County Drug Task Force, GBI West Metro RDEO, Cedartown Police Department, Cedartown Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, Cedartown Police K9 and the Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit DA’s Office, the safety and well-being of the residents of Polk County have been positively impacted as a result of the joint operation.

These cases are being prosecuted by the Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit’s District Attorney’s Office.