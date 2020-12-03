One arrested, charged with armed robbery of Cedartown store

MEDIA RELEASE:

The Cedartown Police Department has arrested and charged an individual with the November 19 armed robbery of the Discount Grocery and Tobacco Mart, 425 South College Street.

Sterling Mitchell, 37, of a Central Street address, was arrested and charged on December 2 with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Police Chief Jamie Newsome commends the quick response of the City’s patrol division and the thorough work of the City’s investigation division. The Cedartown Police Department also appreciates the cooperation of local businesses in providing investigators with helpful information regarding this incident.