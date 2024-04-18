Moms on the Mat Camp

Kemp signs major reforms to CON law ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp signed a package of health-care bills Friday, including the most significant reforms in decades to Georgia’s law governing hospital construction and new medical services. Most of the measures include provisions aimed at increasing access to quality medical care in rural Georgia, an issue gaining urgency as economic developments efforts continue […]

Marjorie Taylor Greene Georgia’s top congressional fundraiser U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene ATLANTA – U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s 14th Congressional District doesn’t look to be competitive as she seeks reelection to a third term representing Northwest Georgia. But the Rome Republican’s national profile is making her by far the most prolific fundraiser in this year’s Georgia congressional races. The Greene campaign […]

McBath, McCormick dominating race for campaign bucks U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath ATLANTA – Incumbent U.S. Reps. Lucy McBath and Rich McCormick are blowing away their opponents in campaign fundraising in their “crisscross” reelection bids heading into the May 21 primaries. McBath, a Democrat from Marietta, has raised more than $1.5 million during the current election cycle, according to a report filed with […]

Ex-Trump aide top campaign fundraiser in 3rd Congressional District Brian Jack ATLANTA – A former political aide to Donald Trump carrying the former president’s endorsement is the leading fundraiser in the campaign for the only open seat in Georgia’s congressional delegation. But a former state senator from Newnan is touting his lead in donations from “grassroots” contributors. Brian Jack of Fayette County, who served […]

Georgia adds jobs in March while jobless rate stays flat Health-services jobs hit an all-time high in Georgia last month. ATLANTA – Georgia’s unemployment rate held steady at 3.1% last month even as the state added 16,200 jobs, the Georgia Department of Labor reported Thursday. The number of jobs reached more than 4.9 million in March, an all-time high. Job sectors hitting record highs included […]

Kemp inks tax-cut package ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp signed a package of tax cut bills Thursday that the General Assembly passed during the recently concluded legislative session. “All of these bills will help keep money where it belongs – in the pockets of our hardworking families,” Kemp said during a ceremony in Augusta. The highlight of the package […]

State awards third round of rural housing grants ATLANTA – A third round of rural housing grants will invest more than $6.3 million in infrastructure improvements that will support more than 123 housing units in three Georgia communities. Gov. Brian Kemp announced the state’s Rural Workforce Housing Initiative last year during his annual State of the State address. Since then, the General Assembly […]

Georgia DAs file new lawsuit challenging state oversight panel DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston ATLANTA – Three Georgia district attorneys have filed a new lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of legislation creating an oversight board with the power to discipline and potentially remove prosecutors. The Republican-controlled General Assembly passed a bill last year creating the Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission (PAQC) to handle complaints against […]

Port of Brunswick sets record month for autos Port of Brunswick ATLANTA – The Port of Brunswick enjoyed its busiest month ever in March, the Georgia Ports Authority reported Wednesday. The Colonel’s Island Terminal at Brunswick handled 77,236 units of Roll-on/Roll-off cargo last month, including autos and heavy machinery, an increase of 21% over March of last year and a new record. The […]