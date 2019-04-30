Man arrested after SWAT was called out Monday morning

WRGA / Floyd County Jail Reports

A Lindale man was arrested early Monday morning following a brief standoff with police.

According to Floyd County Jail records, 20-year old Demarco Anthony Farmer injured a woman when he struck her on the left and right side of her face.

He then reportedly refused to come out of the Maple Road residence when police arrived, resulting in a SWAT call out.

Farmer then came out and was taken into custody.

He is charged with battery, obstruction of officers, failure to appear in court and a probation violation.