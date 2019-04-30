Police chief says be weary of strange phone calls

MEDIA RELEASE

Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome is asking residents to keep their guard up when receiving unusual phone calls. “Sadly, we see this often, especially with our senior citizens. Someone calls and convinces them to transfer money to them for whatever reason, and once they send it, the money is gone.”

Newsome said oftentimes the money is sent somewhere out of the country, and their hands are tied when it comes to tracking it down.

He said the best thing to do is to not answer a call from an unknown number. “Your chance of being scammed is reduced to zero if you don’t even pick up the phone.” If the call is answered, make sure that none of your personal information (bank card, credit card, social security number) is shared.

Newsome encourages residents to share this information regarding phone scams, especially to older friends and relatives.