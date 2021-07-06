Man arrested after ramming his fiance and friend’s vehicle

A Cedartown man remains in the Polk County Jail with bond denied after local authorities arrested him for allegedly ramming another vehicle on Highway 27 southbound near Cherokee Rd.

According to a Cedartown Police report, 57-year-old Bobby Jerome Heath of a Cherokee Circle address was arrested after being stopped on Highway 27 on June 30, following a report that a truck had rammed a vehicle and was driving recklessly on the highway.

Upon further investigation, police learned that Heath’s fiancé and her friend were gathering items from her father’s home when Heath came to the house.

Heath then reportedly used his truck to block the driveway so they couldn’t leave.

After the victim and her friend drove around the blocked driveway, Heath accelerated down the road and rear-ended their vehicle several times before they U-turned on the highway when law enforcement arrived on the scene.

Heath was taken into custody on two charges of felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor aggravated stalking.

He remained at the Polk County Jail without bond as of the latest report.