Cedartown 10-and-under softball team heading to state tournament

From Polk Today:

The Cedartown Recreation Department got word today that a group of young ladies who thought they were out of contention for a GRPA softball title are back in the game.

Recreation Director Jeff Hulsey said that word came from the GRPA earlier in the day that Cedartown’s 10-and-under softball team – who had qualified as a runner up for the state tournament – will get to play next week in the state tournament starting on Monday in Rockmart for the GRPA title.

Cedartown had taken the second place spot after losing in the tournament to Bartow in their opener, but fought back and took wins over Calhoun and Gordon County teams to face Bartow again in a two-game, must-win-both to claim the District Title for 2021.

The 10-and-under team unfortunately was knocked out in their second time up against Bartow in the championship round, Hulsey said.

Then he was informed this morning that Bartow was disqualified from further play due to six players on the team being ruled ineligible due to age requirements.

That now essentially makes Cedartown the District 5 champ for 2021, and they’ll get to move on as a local favorite for the 2021 title.

A full schedule will become available as soon as possible for the tournament’s start on Tuesday. Check back for further details as they become available.