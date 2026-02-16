Income tax relief bill passes Georgia Senate

Georgia Senate Majority Leader Jason Anavitarte is playing a key role in advancing a major income tax cut plan that Senate Republicans say will help working families across the state.

The Georgia Senate has approved Senate Bill 476, a measure co-sponsored by Anavitarte that would eliminate state income taxes on the first 50-thousand dollars earned by individuals and 100-thousand dollars for married couples. The bill now moves to the Georgia House for consideration.

Anavitarte, who represents parts of northwest Georgia, joined other Republican leaders in backing the plan as part of a broader effort to address affordability and provide financial relief to middle-class workers.

Supporters say the proposal would represent the largest tax cut in Georgia history and would benefit teachers, firefighters, restaurant workers, and other working Georgians. Republicans say the measure would also lower the state’s overall income tax rate from 5-point-1-9 percent to 4-point-9-9 percent.

However, Democrats strongly oppose the bill, warning it could reduce state revenues by billions of dollars and eventually lead to cuts in services or higher taxes elsewhere.

Along with Senate Bill 476, lawmakers also approved a backup plan that would gradually lower the income tax rate even further over the next several years.

Both tax cut proposals must still pass the Georgia House and receive the governor’s approval before becoming law.

Senator Anavitarte’s support underscores the importance of the measure among Senate Republican leadership, as lawmakers continue debating how best to address rising costs for Georgia families.