Advance voting begins for Polk County voters

Advance voting is now underway in Polk County for the special election to fill Georgia’s 14th Congressional District seat.

Voters can cast their ballots early at two locations. In Cedartown, early voting is being held at the Goodyear Civic Center on Prior Street, open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. In Rockmart, voters can go to the Rockmart Community Center on Goodyear Avenue, open weekdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Advance voting continues through Saturday, March 7th.

Election Day is Tuesday, March 10th, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Absentee ballot requests must be submitted by February 27th.

The special election will determine who represents Georgia’s 14th Congressional District in Washington. If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote, a runoff election will be held April 7th.

Polk County residents are encouraged to take advantage of early voting to avoid potential lines on Election Day.