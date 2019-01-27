GBI: Rockmart quadruple homicide suspect in custody

From GBI Media Release

On January 27, 2019, the U.S. Marshal’s Service’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force & the Bartow-Cartersville Drug Task Force received information that indicated Daylon Delon Gamble had fled the state. They contacted the U.S. Marshal’s Service’s Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in Indianapolis, IN. Gamble was taken into custody in Indiana without incident.

The victims in the Double Homicide Investigation in Rockmart, GA have been identified as:

319 Williamson street

Helen Rose Mitchell ,48, Deceased

Jaequnn Davis,19, Deceased

Peerless Brown, 24, Hospitalized

503 Rome street