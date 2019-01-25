Four dead in double shooting Thursday in Rockmart; suspect being sought

From GBI Media Release

Daylon Delon Gamble, age 27

Four Murder Arrest Warrants have been issued for Daylon Delon Gamble, age 27. Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Rockmart Police Department at 770-684-6558 or call 911.

The GBI was requested by the Rockmart Police Department to assist in two double homicide cases on Thursday, January 24, 2019. At approximately 8:01 pm, Polk County 911 reported two separate double homicides at 503 Williamson Street and 319 Rome street in Rockmart, GA.

The investigation has involved 3 GBI Regional Offices, Rockmart Police Department, Polk County Police Department, Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, Haralson Paulding Drug Task Force, Cedartown Police Department, Cartersville Police Department, FBI, and the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

Gamble also shot a fifth victim who was airlifted to Atlanta Medical Center and is being treated for his injuries.

Gamble fled the scene and stole a Ford Truck which was later recovered in Bartow County. He is considered armed and very dangerous and is actively being sought by local, state and federal authorities at this time.