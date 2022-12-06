FOOTBALL: Cedartown to face Benedictine for AAAA state championship

Polk Standard Journal:
For the first time in 21 years, the Cedartown Bulldogs will play for a football state championship this week. And if Friday’s semifinal game at Doc Ayers Field was any indication, the community is ready for it.
No. 1 Cedartown took advantage of two turnovers by No. 2 North Oconee in the first half and made a defensive stand in the final minutes to get a 28-20 win and earn a spot in the Class 4A finals this Friday at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta.
The Bulldogs will take on No. 4 Benedictine for the state title at 3:30 p.m. at the home of the Georgia State Panthers.