Cedartown advances to Final Four with come from behind win over Bainbridge

Polk Standard Journal
After traveling more than 250 miles to Southwest Georgia, Cedartown’s perfect season hung in the balance in the den of the Bainbridge Bearcats on Friday night. But the Bulldogs had saved up some fight for one more push.
Trailing 21-13 at halftime, No. 1 Cedartown made the appropriate adjustments and came back from the break to hold No. 6 Bainbridge scoreless in the final 24 minutes and score two touchdowns in the third quarter in a 26-21 victory.
The win gives the Bulldogs home field advantage in the Class 4A semifinals this Friday at Cedartown Memorial Stadium against the No. 2-ranked North Oconee Titans, who come in with their own undefeated record after topping Wayne County 31-12 in the quarterfinals.