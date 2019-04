WEIS Radio

The Spring Garden Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at the Spring Garden General Store on Highway 278 during the overnight hours of Wednesday into Thursday morning; a fire that reportedly somehow started on the front porch of the building.

No word yet on how much damage the structure suffered or what may have actually caused the fire – units were dispatched at 1:38am, staying on the scene until around 4:00.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.