Fred’s in Cedartown to close by end of May

Fred’s Incorporated has announced that it will be closing 159 stores across the country, including the one in Cedartown on North Main Street.

Also on the closing list are stores in Rome and Calhoun.

According to a press release from Fred’s Incorporated, Joseph Anto, Fred’s Chief Executive Officer, stated: “After a careful review, we have made the decision to rationalize our footprint by closing underperforming stores, with a particular focus on locations with shorter duration leases. Most of these stores have near-term lease expirations and limited remaining lease obligations. Decisions that impact our associates in this way are difficult, but the steps we are announcing are necessary. We will make every effort to transition impacted associates to other stores where possible.”

Fred’s intends to close all 159 impacted stores by the end of May 2019. Fred’s has partnered with Malfitano Advisors, LLC and SB360 Capital Partners to help manage the process and ensure a seamless experience for customers. A list of impacted stores in Georgia is below.