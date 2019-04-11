Fred’s in Cedartown to close by end of May

Fred’s Incorporated has announced that it will be closing 159 stores across the country, including the one in Cedartown on North Main Street.
Also on the closing list are stores in Rome and Calhoun.
According to a press release from Fred’s Incorporated, Joseph Anto, Fred’s Chief Executive Officer, stated: “After a careful review, we have made the decision to rationalize our footprint by closing underperforming stores, with a particular focus on locations with shorter duration leases. Most of these stores have near-term lease expirations and limited remaining lease obligations. Decisions that impact our associates in this way are difficult, but the steps we are announcing are necessary. We will make every effort to transition impacted associates to other stores where possible.”
Fred’s intends to close all 159 impacted stores by the end of May 2019. Fred’s has partnered with Malfitano Advisors, LLC and SB360 Capital Partners to help manage the process and ensure a seamless experience for customers. A list of impacted stores in Georgia is below.
- Adel: 1014 S Hutchinson Ave
- Bainbridge: 1602 E Shotwell St
- Barnesville: 790 Veterans Pkwy
- Blakely: 800 Columbia Rd
- Brunswick: 5485 New Jesup Hwy
- Calhoun: 325 Curtis Pkwy Se
- Camilla: 500 Us Highway 19 S
- Cedartown: 550 N Main St
- Cleveland: 156 Wanderway Dr
- Cordele: 102 E 14th Ave
- Covington: 6179 Highway 278 Ne
- Dillard: 7230 Highway 441 N
- Hinesville: 767 Veterans Parkway
- Jasper: 970 E Church St
- Kingsland: 925 E King Ave
- Mcdonough: 1550 S. Zach Hinton Pkwy
- Quitman: 1315 W Screven St
- Ringgold: 1426 West 1st North
- Riverdale: 94 Upper Riverdale Rd Sw
- Rome: 1916 Redmond Cir Nw
- Royston: 411 Smith St
- Swainsboro: 501 S Main St
- Thomasville: 2730 E Pinetree Blvd
- Tunnel Hill: 3593 Chattanooga Rd
- Zebulon: 9215 Highway 19 N