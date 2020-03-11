Coronavirus case reported at Cave Spring Elementary School

MEDIA RELEASE

Floyd County Schools has been alerted by public health officials of a confirmed employee COVID-19 case within our district. The employee is currently being treated at a local hospital. We are working with public health officials to determine the impact on our local schools and community.

Cave Spring Elementary School will be closed to all staff for the next two days. Thursday and Friday are student holidays as indicated on the 2019-2020 school year calendar, so there will be no additional closings for the district at this time. Updates regarding this concern will be posted on our district website, social media channels, and to FCS families through our mass notification system via phone call, email, and/or text message.

FCS has already taken additional precautions to ensure effective sanitation practices within all facilities and buses, which include installing additional hand sanitizers, fogging once a week with an FDA approved sanitizer, and implementing antibacterial surface wipes. FCS will thoroughly clean CSES over the next two days.

Recommended daily actions families can take to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases include:

Wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds.

Cover coughs or sneeze with a tissue.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Adults and children who are sick should stay home from work or school and stay away from other people until they are better.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

If you believe your child is showing symptoms, please call the local hospitals before arriving. As a friendly reminder, if your child stays home from school sick, please remember to provide a parent and/or doctor’s note.

We will continue to collaborate, share information, and monitor the situation with local and state health officials to help protect our school communities.