Cedar Bluff Man Indicted on 104 Counts of Possession of Child Pornography

A 60 year old Cherokee County man has been indicted on 104 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

The indictment against Coy Trent Swafford of Cedar Bluff was returned by a grand jury that met in February (2020). According to records, he was initially booked into jail on June 19th of 2018. According to that indictment he knowingly possessed obscene matter containing a visual depiction of a person under the age of seventeen engaged in a variety of sex acts.

The following day, Swafford was also charged with the Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

He is being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center with bonds totaling $1,253,000 – arraignment will be April 16th at 9:00am.