Cedartown to travel to Bainbridge for quarterfinal round of playoffs

Polk Standard Journal

For the third straight year the Cedartown Bulldogs find themselves back in the Class 4A state quarterfinals. And this time they are putting their undefeated season and a prime shot at a state championship on the line.

Senior running back Harlem Diamond scored four touchdowns and No. 1 Cedartown led 42-0 after three quarters to coast to a 48-16 win over Stephenson in the Sweet 16 on Friday at Cedartown Memorial Stadium.

The win continues a string of dominating wins from the Bulldogs, who have scored six or more touchdowns in seven of their last eight games and have allowed an average of 7.4 points per game during that span.

Read more…