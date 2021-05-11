Cedartown Police seeking information surrounding shooting death on Central Street

Cedartown, Ga. – May 11, 2021– The Cedartown Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are working an investigation surrounding a suspected shooting death on Central Street.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. on May 10, Cedartown Police responded to Central Street. Upon arrival, officers found an individual lying on the sidewalk, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. The deceased has been identified as 38-year-old Demetrious Brown.

Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome said the investigators currently have no firm leads, and asked anyone with information regarding Brown’s death, to please call 911 or the CPD office number at 770-748-4123.

Newsome said Brown’s body is being sent to the GBI Crime Lab for further examination.