Cedartown man wanted by FBI

The Columbia, SC FBI field office is asking for help finding a fugitive who is believed to be in the Atlanta metro area. He is from Cedartown, GA and is wanted in connection with the armed robbery of an armored truck in North Charleston, SC.
