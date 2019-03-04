Cedar Bluff Man Charged With Capital Murder In Amberly Barnett Case

WEIS Radio

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden says that an arrest has been made in the case of 11 year old Amberly Alexis Barnett whose body was discovered over the weekend.

During a Press Conference at the Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Welden said that 33 year old Christopher Wayne Madison of Cedar Bluff has been charged with Capital Murder in connection to the murder of Barnett. Sheriff Welden said that Madison is being held without bond.

Sheriff Welden said the preliminary results indicate that Barnett’s death was due to strangulation. Her body was found in a wooded area approximately 200 yards behind the defendants home. Due to the ongoing investigation and in order not to jeopardize the investigation, Sheriff Welden said that no additional information would be released at this time.

Welden said ” The road to justice is my main concern.” He thanked his staff and all other agencies involved in the investigation.