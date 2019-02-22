Polk County Drug Task Force use citizen complaints, tips to make arrests

Media Release

Citizen complaints and anonymous tip information pertaining to drug distribution lead to several surveillance operations in Rockmart by the Polk County Drug Task Force. These operations resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine ICE, prescription medications, marijuana, and tools used for narcotics distribution. In addition, agents seized $2,349 and a 2002 Cadillac. The operations resulted in the arrest of the following persons:

Ashley Nicole Meeks, 34, of 221 Carlton Dr. Rockmart. Meeks was charged with possession of methamphetamine ICE, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, crossing the guard line with drugs, and possession of drugs inside the guard line. Meeks was arrested after a traffic stop on Feb. 11, 2019.

Mari Beth Alsobrook, 37, of 201 Brenda Circle Rockmart, was charged with possession of methamphetamine ICE, possession of methamphetamine ICE with intent to distributed, and possession of tools for the commission of a felony.

William Jerry Hulsey, 39, of 554 North Marble Street Rockmart, was charged with possession of methamphetamine ICE, possession of methamphetamine ICE with intent to distributed, and possession of tools for the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, driving with a suspended license, and failure to signal.

Both Alsobrook and Hulsey were arrested after a traffic stop on Feb. 14, 2019. In addition, their vehicle, a 2002 Cadillac sedan, and $2,349 was seized by the drug task force pending forfeiture procedures.

The Polk County Drug Task Force would like to thank the Polk County Police Department and the Cedartown Police Department K-9 Unit for their assistance in the operation.

In addition to these surveillance operations, follow up investigations stemming from the Feb. 7, 2019 joint operation that was conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement office, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region One Office, Rome/Floyd Metro Drug Taskforce, Polk County Drug Task Force, and the Polk County District Attorney’s Office has resulted in the following arrests:

Wendy Miranda Hammonds, 34, of 452 Sixth Street Road Cedartown, was charged with use of a communication device to commit a felony and conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act. Hammonds was arrested on Feb. 11, 2019.

Jamie Jeanine Forrister, 39, of 134 Highland Dr., Rockmart, was charged with use of a communication device to commit a felony and conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act. Forrister was arrested on Feb. 11, 2019.

Stephanie Michelle Radford, 39, of 1178 Drummond Road Lindale, was charged with use of a communication device to commit a felony and conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act. Radford was arrested on Feb. 19, 2019.