Card fees waived to encourage customers to pay online or via phone

Cedartown, Ga. – January 5, 2021 – An apparent spike in COVID-19 cases in Polk County has Cedartown officials asking the public to take advantage of online or over the phone bill pay.

Online and telephone payments offer no-risk options when it comes to exposure or spreading of the coronavirus. According to a statewide map from the Georgia Department of Public Health, over a two-week period from December 5 to December 18, Polk’s positive cases of COVID-19 have increased 5% or greater. (Source: https://dph.georgia.gov/county-indicator-reports)

In hopes of encouraging online and phone payments, the City of Cedartown will waive credit card convenience fees associated with online or over the phone payment of city utility bills and taxes until January 31, 2021.

“Just as we did in March, when the virus was emerging, this is an effort to encourage as many people as possible to pay their municipal bills online or over the phone,” said City Manage­­r Edward Guzman.

Residents can now pay their bills online via www.cedartownpay.com or by calling 1-844-699-2849 without the 3% convenience fee that is typically applied.

For residents that do not wish to pay with a credit card, a payment deposit box is located at the back of City Hall, accessible via East Avenue.

“We are trying to keep our employees safe and our residents safe,” said Guzman. “You can help us in this effort by using these no-contact options instead of in-person payment at City Hall.” Online bill pay, phone payment and drop box payments are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

A drive-through payment window is also located at the back of City Hall. It is in operation during regular business hours, Monday – Friday, from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.­­­­

Currently, City Hall will remain open to foot traffic, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.