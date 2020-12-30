Unprecedented delays with federal mail processing will likely impact water bill delivery

Cedartown, Ga. – December 29, 2020– Wondering where your water bill is? You aren’t alone. Many City of Cedartown residents have not received their water bills for usage from November 10 to December 10.

City officials confirmed with the United States Postal Service that the delivery delay is due to an unprecedented volume increase in mail and limited USPS employee availability due to COVID-19 pandemic. The water bills were sent out from City Hall during the third week of December. As of right now, it is unclear when they will arrive in customers’ mailboxes, City officials said.

Water customers are still responsible for ensuring that their water bill is paid and up to date. If customers do not receive their bill by Monday, January 4, 2021, City officials ask that they contact City Hall at 770-748-3220. Customers may also access their water bill balance and make payments via www.cedartownpay.com or by calling 884-699-2849. To pay online or via phone, customers must have access to their account number. Customers can find their account number on previous bills or by calling 770-748-3220.

City officials encourage residents to utilize the City’s electronic billing system. If a customer signs up for electronic or “paperless” billing, a digital copy of their monthly bill will be sent to their preferred email account. To sign up for paperless billing, contact 770-748-3220.