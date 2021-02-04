Aragon Council Member Daniel Johnson coming home from hospital, thanks community and asks for continued prayers and support

From Polk Today –

Aragon City Council Member Daniel Johnson is coming home from the hospital today after he was seriously injured in a car wreck that will keep him out of work for Taylor Transportation for at least the next two months.

Johnson, who is being discharged from the hospital this morning, said he was thankful for the community’s support and prayers following a Tuesday morning wreck that saw him transported to Floyd Medical Center with several broken bones due to the wreck.

He asked for the community to continue to pray for him as his healing will take at least eight weeks.

