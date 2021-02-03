Aragon city councilman injured in motorcycle wreck in Cedartown

From Polk Today:

An Aragon Council Member is in the hospital following a motorcycle wreck Tuesday morning on North Main Street in Cedartown.

Prayers are being sought for Council Member Daniel Johnson, just sworn in last year and a former employee of the City of Aragon after he wrecked on his motorcycle but avoided hitting any other cars this morning near Zorba’s in Cedartown between 8 and 9 a.m.

One official reported that his family said he is in serious condition at Floyd Medical Center.

Johnson, who is a truck driver for Taylor Transport, is a single dad with three children. He was Public Works Superintendent and has served in several roles with the City of Aragon before he resigned in past years, and eventually joined the council last year after he qualified unopposed for an open seat.

According to Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome, the wreck occurred based on officers reports when he braked his motorcycle hard to avoid hitting a car turning on North Main Street in Cedartown around Zorba’s, when his rear wheel locked up and he fishtailed, and laid his motorcycle down in the street.

No other vehicles were struck, and no other injuries were reported.