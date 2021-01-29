Amazon Logistics to Open in Bartow County

from WBHF Radio –

Amazon Logistics has signed various leases in an effort to open four new delivery stations in metro Atlanta in 2021, one of which will be in Bartow County. The new stations will power Amazon’s last-mile delivery capabilities to speed up deliveries for customers in the Metro Atlanta area. Each delivery station will create hundreds of full-time jobs, starting at $15 per hour and offering a variety of benefits from day one.

The new delivery stations will be located in Acworth, Alpharetta, Duluth, and Forrest Park, Georgia. The Acworth location will be at Third Army Road.

About Amazon Delivery Stations:

Delivery stations power the last mile of Amazon’s order fulfillment process. Packages are transported to delivery stations from Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers and then loaded into vehicles for delivery to customers. There are currently seven Amazon delivery stations in operation in Metro Atlanta and eight in the state of Georgia. Amazon has more than 250 delivery stations in the US.

Delivery stations also offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages, as well as independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex. To learn more, visit www.logistics.amazon.com and https://flex.amazon.com/.

Each of Amazon’s new delivery stations, including these new sites, are now designed to meet the needs of its electric delivery vehicles. Ranging from the physical layout to the electrical design, Amazon optimizes these spaces to offer flexibility and scale as it moves closer toward putting 10,000 electric delivery vehicles on the road in 2022.

“We are excited to continue to invest in the state of Georgia with four new delivery stations that will provide efficient delivery for customers, and create hundreds of job opportunities for the talented Metro Atlanta workforce. These new delivery stations represent Amazon’s unwavering commitment to safety, technological innovations and skilled teams who are obsessed with delivering for our customers.” – Ashley Lansdale, Amazon Spokesperson

“Bartow County offers an ideal business location for companies wanting to serve Georgia’s growing business community and population. That is why we believe Amazon’s delivery station will be very successful here. We welcome them and look forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership.” – Steve Taylor, Bartow County Sole Commissioner