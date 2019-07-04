Adairsville traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Adairsville Police Department Release

On Wednesday, July the 3 rd 2019, Adairsville Police Officers were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 140 near Shake Rag road. Officers observed a vehicle traveling at a speed well over 60 miles per hour.

Officers were able to get the vehicle stopped at Highway 140 and Old Highway 140 and then made contact with the driver, Ms. D-Azmyn Lashawn Darden, age 23 of Cedartown Georgia. While speaking with Ms. Darden

the officers soon noticed a very strong odor of unburnt Marijuana coming from within the vehicle. After a short time, officers searched the vehicle and found several bags of Marijuana, a bag of Cocaine, a large bag of Ecstasy pills, and a set of digital scales.

Ms. Darden was arrested and transported to the Bartow county and faces numerous charges including:

Speeding O.C.G.A. 40-6-181

Cracked Windshield O.C.G.A. 40-8-73(e)

Possession of Marijuana less than 1 oz. O.C.G.A. 16-13-2(b)

Possession of Cocaine O.C.G.A. 16-13-30(b)

Possession of a scheduled I or II Controlled substance with intent to distribute 16-13-30(b)-F

Possession of Use of Drug Related Objects 16-13-32.2

Possession of a Scheduled I Controlled Substance 16-13-30(a)