Rome to host 2020 South Atlantic League All-Star Game

ROME, GA — The Rome Braves, in conjunction with the South Atlantic League, are excited to announce that Rome will host the 2020 South Atlantic League All-Star Game at State Mutual Stadium on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Specific events surrounding the vast celebration along with specific dates and times will be announced at a later date.

The South Atlantic League All-Star Game is the centerpiece to the league’s three-day all-star break and features premier players and some of the game’s top prospects from around the league. In addition to the game itself, fans should watch for more details on various ballpark and community events leading up to and surrounding the game.

“We’re honored and excited to host the 2020 South Atlantic League All-Star Game in Rome,” said Rome Braves Vice President & General Manager Jim Bishop. “We look forward to welcoming fans throughout the league to Braves country and showcasing the stars of tomorrow in Rome. We’re working hard to plan a memorable event for all to enjoy.”

The annual South Atlantic League All-Star Game rotates throughout the league’s various cities each year. The 2020 SAL All-Star Game will be the second in State Mutual Stadium history. Rome last hosted the South Atlantic League’s version of the midsummer classic in 2007. The game featured several future and current Major Leaguers including Chris Coghlan, Desmond Jennings and Eduardo Núñez.

In February, just prior to the 2019 season, the Braves announced that it had extended its lease agreement at State Mutual Stadium with Floyd County to continue funneling baseball talent through Northwest Georgia for the next seven years (2019-25) and potentially longer if a five-year option running through the 2030 season is picked up.

State Mutual Stadium underwent minor improvements and cosmetic facelifts to various areas around the ballpark before the 2019 season. In the fall, fans will see more activity around the ballpark as major renovations begin in preparation for Opening Day 2020. As voted on in Floyd County’s 2017 SPLOST package, the ballpark will undergo some major renovations thanks to voters’ SPLOST passage. With that vote, the Braves also agreed and will fund some additional renovations and additions to further enhance the fan experience.

The Single-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves relocated from Macon to Rome in 2003. During the past 16 years, the Rome Braves have captured two South Atlantic League Championships (2003 & 2016). Fans from all over Northwest Georgia and beyond make the trek to Rome to see some of the nation’s top baseball talent. Current major league stars including Freddie Freeman, Ronald Acuña Jr., Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Touki Toussaint and Brian McCann all saw action at State Mutual Stadium.