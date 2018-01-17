Polk schools out for Thursday; more closings for Thursday, January 18

Schools:
- Polk School District – Due to weather, road conditions, and under a State of Emergency, there will be no school tomorrow, Thursday, Jan 18th
- Paulding County School District – Due to continued freezing temperatures and unsafe road conditions, Paulding County Schools will be closed Thursday, January 18, 2018 for students and all staff. Please stay safe and warm!
- Piedmont City Schools – Piedmont Schools are closed Thursday 1/18/2019. No school/extra curricular activities.
- Haralson County Schools – The Haralson County School District will remain closed Thursday, January 18th, 2018 due to inclement weather and icy road conditions
- Bartow County Schools – No school for students on Thursday, Jan. 18. 231 employees should report.
- Cartersville City Schools – Due to the possibility of unsafe road conditions, Cartersville City Schools will be closed for students on Thursday, Jan. 18. However, all staff are to report at 9 a.m. or when it’s safe to travel.
- Floyd County Schools – Floyd County Schools will be closed Thursday, January 18, 2018
- Rome City Schools – Based on low temperatures, ice on secondary roads, and the Governor’s Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency, Rome City Schools will remain closed to faculty, staff and students tomorrow, Thursday, January 18, 2018. Parents, please encourage students to continue working on assignments that were given. The safety of our students, staff and faculty is always a top priority.
- Darlington School – Darlington will be closed on Thursday. Students are encouraged to check their assignments page and email.
Colleges:
- Georgia Highlands College – In compliance with the Governor’s executive order and request to stay off the roads due to safety concerns, all GHC locations will be closed Thursday, January 18th. Check highlands.edu for updates.
- Georgia Northwestern Technical College – GNTC will delay opening tomorrow, Thursday, January 18, until 10am. All campuses will open at 10. Any class scheduled before 10am is canceled, unless you are otherwise notified by your instructor.
Businesses:
- Dr. Ray Popham, Optometrist – For the safety of our patients and staff, the office will be closed until Friday morning. If you have an appointment scheduled for Thursday, Karen and Susan will call Friday to reschedule your appointments. Stay safe and warm.