Police: Night manager shoots, kills one of three men robbing Cartersville store

MEDIA RELEASE:

At 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, three black males wearing dark clothing and masks conducted an armed robbery at the Sunoco convenience store at 2471 U.S. 411 in Cartersville.

During the robbery, one suspect was mortally wounded after an exchange of gunfire with the night store manager.

The remaining two subjects fled the location in a late-model, dark in color S.U.V. bearing Georgia temporary registration.

The identity of the deceased suspect is being withheld pending notification of family.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Cartersville Police Department. Phone: 770-382-2526