Woman suffers burns during early morning house fire

NEWS RELEASE

A local resident sustained burns during an early morning house fire on Blanche Road on March 29.

Cedartown Fire dispatch received a call of a home on fire at 804 Blanche Road at 12:20 a.m. Firefighters rushed to the scene where heavy smoke and flames were visible. They made entry into the home and were eventually able to put out the fire.

A woman residing in the home sustained burns to 20 percent of her body and was flown to Wellstar-Cobb Hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

A state investigator, along with Cedartown Fire personnel, re-visited the home this morning. They were unable to determine the cause of the fire, but were able to locate the fire’s point of origin. The cause of the house fire is undetermined at this point until more information can be gathered.