Thomas named next superintendent of Polk School District

Dr. Katie Thomas will replace retiring superintendent Laurie Atkins at the end of the 2020-21 school year.

The announcement came at the end of Tuesday’s Polk School District Board of Education meeting, following a months long search and interview process that eventually narrowed down to a field of two finalists, the other being Dr. Travis Thomas, the Director of High Schools and Assessment with the Carroll County School System.

Check out the video of the announcement from Board Chairman J.P. Foster.

Video courtesy of Matt Foster