Teen shot in Goodyear Village; police still looking for suspect

Cedartown Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday evening near the Goodyear Village neighborhood.
According to Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome, a single gunshot hit an 18-year-old black male on Ladue Avenue at about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Newsome described the injury as non life-threatening, but the victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.
The identity of the victim is being withheld from public release at this time.
Police are still seeking a suspect in the Tuesday evening shooting.
If anyone has any information on this case, they are asked to call the Cedartown Police Department at (770) 748-4123.