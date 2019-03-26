Still Time to Sign Up for Local Ceremony Honoring Vietnam Veterans

FLOYD CO. – There is still time for Vietnam veterans from Floyd and surrounding counties to sign up for the upcoming Vietnam Veteran Honors Ceremony taking place Saturday afternoon, 2 p.m., April 13, 2019, at Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church (702 Pleasant Valley Rd SE, 30173) in Silver Creek. The deadline to sign up is 5:00 P.M., Monday, April 8th (04/13/19).

Vietnam veterans who have not signed up, but are still interested in attending the ceremony to be personally recognized, can contact the GDVS Central Office via email at bzeringue@vs.state.ga.us or fax their DD Form 214 with their contact information (phone number and mailing address) marked “Silver Creek C&P Ceremony” to (404) 656-7006. For more information call Brian Zeringue, GDVS Public Information Director, at (404) 656-5933.

The ceremony is open to all veterans with honorable service during the Vietnam War (from June 1, 1954 to May 15, 1975; dates recognized by the Department of Defense). This includes veterans with service in-country and those assigned in some other military capacity elsewhere in the world.

GDVS Commissioner Mike Roby will present the state’s Vietnam War Certificate of Honor to these veterans in recognition of their service during the war. Along with the state certificate, each veteran will receive the Defense Department Commemoration Vietnam War Veteran Lapel Pin.

Each certificate is personalized with the Vietnam War veteran’s name, rank, branch of service, and dates of service printed over the Seal of the State of Georgia and includes the official U.S. Department of Defense’s Vietnam War Commemorative Partner logo. They are signed by Governor Brian Kemp and Commissioner Roby.

This patriotic program will include musical videos and video narrations honoring the service of Vietnam veterans and their families.

Veterans who have already received certificates but have not received their Vietnam lapel pins from the Department of Defense are also encouraged to attend. They are asked to bring their State Certificate of Honor to the ceremony for a public presentation and to receive the Defense Department Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin.

The recognition of these veterans is part of the U. S. Department of Defense’s 50th Anniversary Commemoration of the Vietnam War. The Georgia Department of Veterans Service created the Vietnam War Certificate of Honor program in partnership with the Office of Governor Kemp.