Rockmart teen killed in Thursday wreck in Cedartown

A single vehicle wreck on Thursday night in Cedartown has claimed the life of a Rockmart teen.

According to Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier, 15-year-old Kemarion Washington, a Rome High School student, was pronounced dead at Polk Medical Center in the emergency room at 11:48 p.m.

Kemarion’s brother Brent, 12, was lifeflighted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston for emergency surgery. He remained in critical condition as of last report, said Brazier.

Both were passengers in a Nissan Rogue driven by 17-year-old Steven Kyle Timms of 108 Perry St., Cedartown.

The SUV reportedly hit a brick mailbox head on, traveling at a high rate of speed on Kimwood Drive, a subdivision in northern Cedartown. The SUV was said to be going 70 MPH in a 35 MPH zone, according to Georgia State Patrol reports.

Timms had to be extricated from the vehicle, as well as both Washington brothers and a fourth passenger, Devin Maddox, age 17 of Cedartown. He was not injured.

“We ask for prayers for this family,” said Brazier in a statement.

Timms was taken into custody following the collision, charged with felony homicide by vehicle in the first degree, serious injury by vehicle, misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession, contributing to the deprivation of a minor, driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, seatbelt violation and driving too fast for conditions.

