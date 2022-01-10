Polk School District goes virtual learning for the week due to staffing shortage related to COVID-19

From Polk School District:

Polk School District continues to work daily to ensure the health and well-being of our staff and students in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result of the recent rise in positive cases, we are facing a critical staffing shortage.

Polk School District currently has a high rate of faculty/staff unable to work due to COVID-related causes.

In light of these circumstances, we will temporarily transition to virtual learning effective Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Staff and students will return to in-person instruction on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

Without sufficiently staffed buildings we cannot maintain a safe and secure learning environment for our students. We appreciate your continued partnership and support. Please see below for details regarding virtual learning.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 11, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. – Staff will be available at each school for chromebooks to be distributed and packet (Pre-K and Kindergarten) pick-up. Students will need to check their teachers’ websites for daily assignments on their respective school’s webpage.

Please contact your student’s school with specific questions. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause but the health and safety of our students and staff remains our primary focus.