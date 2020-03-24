Polk County Water Authority adjusts hours, lobby still closed during COVID-19 outbreak

From Polk County Water Authority:

It appears that Polk County and the State of Georgia are experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases. While this trend may change at any time, and given the essential nature of our business, we are planning additional adjustments to our daily operating routine to allow for reduced risk exposure for our employees while continuing limited services for our customers.

Beginning tomorrow, 3-25, we are adjusting operating hours to close at 3 PM. This will reduce possible exposure time by 25% with no denigration of current services. We will continue with contractor service and 24-7 on-call emergency services. The lobby operation remains closed.

Keep in mind that this is a short-term adjustment and subject to further changes as required. Water and waste water operations continue without interruption.