This Thursday, May 2, marks the nationwide observance of the National Day of Prayer. Local activities, hosted by First Baptist Church of Cedartown, will be held that evening. Beginning at 5:45 p.m., praise and worship videos will be shown in the church sanctuary. At 6:45, a prayer walk will be conducted around the church perimeter focusing on the centers of influence in American society. At 7:30, the national observance, live-streamed from Washington DC and our nation’s Capitol will be broadcast. This will feature prominent national leaders from across the Federal government and US Military.

The national theme this year is “Love One Another.” This event unites people of faith from across America in fervent prayer for our country. This local observance is open to all. A Facebook event page has been created for breaking updates. Please search “National Day of Prayer – Cedartown area”. For further information, please contact Larry Tolbert, local coordinator, National Day of Prayer Task Force at 770-748-0396.