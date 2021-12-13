UPDATE: Local man charged in fatal hit and run according to press release

MEDIA RELEASE:

Police have arrested and charged a local man with the December 12 hit and run death of 52-year-old Barry Ford.

Jason Myles Ingram was jailed on charges including felony homicide by vehicle, failure to report an accident, and driving under the influence.

Cedartown Police officers out on patrol around 6 a.m. on the morning of December 12 noticed debris scattered along the roadway at the intersection of Cason Road and South Main Street. The officers stopped to investigate and discovered Ford short distance from the road, deceased from what appeared to be a collision with a vehicle. Upon this discovery, officers notified the Georgia State Patrol and they arrived on the scene.

Later that morning, around 8 a.m., a ranger with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources left their residence to begin their shift. A few minutes into their commute, the ranger came upon a stationary truck in the middle of Benedict Loop Road. The ranger observed the driver of the vehicle to be passed out behind the wheel. Law enforcement officers were notified of the situation and responded to the scene. The truck had front-end damage and other evidence that led officers to believe that the vehicle had been involved in the fatal hit and run earlier that morning.

Ingram was arrested and transported to the Polk County Jail.