Kelley issues statement following his termination as head coach

Former Cedartown High School Head Football Coach Doyle Kelley issued a statement following the announcement that he would not be returning next season as CHS Football Head Coach.

Members of the Cedartown Community,

Thank you for giving me the opportunity over the last thirty-four years to serve our community

through the Cedartown High School Athletic program. I will always count it as one of my

greatest blessings to have been able to give back to the community I was born and raised in as a

teacher, track coach, head baseball coach, and for the last three years as head football coach and

athletic director. Unfortunately, and through no decision of my own, I will no longer have that

opportunity. On December 3 rd , I was informed by the Principal of Cedartown High School that I

was being terminated as head football coach of the Cedartown High School Bulldog Football

Team. When I was informed of the decision to terminate me, I was encouraged to mislead our

community by publicly stating that I had chosen to resign, and not that I was terminated. I care

too much for this community, program, and students to engage in this kind of deception.

While I am deeply saddened by the decision the Principal has made, I refuse to let myself dwell

on it or let it define the time I have been at CHS. Instead, I will focus on all the great things we

have accomplished together over the last thirty-four years. There is much to be proud of and

thankful for. I think back on the numerous athletes who signed scholarships to the college or

university of their choice, the countless wins across each of our sports programs, and the

friendships I watched develop between our student athletes. In the three years I had the honor of

serving as head football coach, our football team amassed twenty wins, made it to the state

playoffs each year, and won a home playoff game for the first time since 2003. I celebrate these

victories not for what they meant to me, but for what they meant for the players, school, and

community.

I will always have a special place in my heart for the Cedartown Bulldogs and each of you.

Again, thank you for allowing me to serve this community I love so dearly. This is not the

ending I wanted or expected, but all things happen for a reason and my faith in God’s plan for

my life is strong.

God Bless Each of You,

Doyle Kelley