MEDIA RELEASE

CEDARTOWN – The Cedartown Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 119 King Street, Cedartown, at approximately 9:25 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters witnessed flames and heavy smoke emanating from the rear of the structure. Firefighters made an interior attack on the fire and succeeded in extinguishing the flames.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.